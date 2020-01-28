TEACHERS ELECTIONS

Today is the deadline for the submission of nomination forms for Elections for a new Executive for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union.

The elections are slated for Tuesday 25th and Wednesday 26th February, for an Executive to serve for the 2020-2022 biennium.

Members of the Teachers Union will be voting to fill the positions of: President; 1st Vice President; 2nd Vice President; General Secretary; Assistant General Secretary; Treasurer; Public Relations Officer and two committee members.

The new Executive will be installed at the Union’s 21st Biennial Convention, which will be held in April this year.

The Union said nomination forms have been circulated to all educational institutions throughout the state, and Teachers have been asked to submit their forms to the Elections Committee at the Teachers Union’s Office at Mc Kies Hill today.







