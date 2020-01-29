BILLINGY NOMINATION

International award-winning singer/songwriter Vincentian Hayden Billingy is among the nominees for Regional Artiste of the Year in the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago this weekend.

The Awards show will be staged in Port of Spain on Sunday 2nd February Four other notable artistes, Guyanese Samuel Medas and 3 Jamaican artistes, Jermaine Edwards, Christopher Gayle and Dweeno were also nominated in that category.

The event marks the 22ndnomination, both regionally and internationally, for the Vincentian born Caribbean Artiste, between 2019 and 2020.

Mr. Billingy was awarded Best Outstanding Gospel Artiste of the Year in the House of Daniel Gospel Music Awards in Nigeria in 2019.

His big break on the Gospel Music scene came when he released his hit single “Feel Him In My Soul” late last year. The song soon became a favourite for fans across the region and is quickly gaining international recognition.

Feel Him In My Soul will be featured on In Caribbean Top Ten, premiering on Tempo and Trinidad and Tobago Entertainment Network on the same night as the Gospel Music Awards of Trinidad and Tobago.







