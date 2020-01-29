GG FINAL FAREWELL

Members of Parliament; the Judiciary; the Medical Profession, as well as Family; Friends and the Vincentian Public are paying their last respects to Sir Frederick Nathaniel Ballantyne GCMG MD today.

Sir Frederick, this Country’s former Governor General of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is being laid to rest today.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves headed the list of dignitaries to view the body of Sir Frederick, at the House of Assembly in Kingstown.

Thousands of individuals are expected to attend the Funeral Service of Sir Frederick, who has been described as a man of dignity, integrity and exemplary character.

The Funeral Service takes place at the Kingstown Methodist Church. Viewing began at 1 and the service at 2 this afternoon. Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Sir Frederick was appointed Governor General in 2002 and served until 2019.

Sir Frederick is survived by his wife Lady Sally Ballantyne; eight children, and several grand-children.







