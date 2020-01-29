PM FUNERAL

Hundreds of Vincentians yesterday joined with Members of Parliament, Medical Officials and family and friends, to say their last farewell to former Governor General the late Sir Frederick Ballantyne.

Sir Frederick was laid to rest at the Kingstown Cemetery, following a State Funeral at the Kingstown Methodist Church.

Delivering a tribute at the Funeral Service, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the late Sir Frederick Ballantyne was loved and admired by persons from all walks of life.

The Prime Minister said Sir Frederick was also a Humanitarian, always striving to help others, especially in the medical field.

