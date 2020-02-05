In last weekend’s matches of the National Lotteries Authority National Cricket Championships, there were victories for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2); Smashers, Strike Eagles, Coreas Distribution Belfongo, while FLOW Radcliffe took first innings lead in a drawn match against FLOW Rivals.

In the Premier Division Championship, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) defeated Victors (1) by 10 wickets at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The scores: Victors (1) 181 (Keron Cottoy 38, Urnel Thomas 30, Kevin Abraham 4-49, Dillon Douglas 3-10) and 83 (Keron Cotoy 32, Darius Martin 5-30), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (2) 255-8 declared (Salvon Browne 108 not out, Solomon Bascombe 3-63, Keron Cottoy 3-82) and 10 for no wicket)

FLOW Radcliffe took first innings lead over FLOW Rivals in their drawn match at the Sion Hill Playing field.

The scores: FLOW Rivals 106 (Othneil Lewis 5-53, Asif Hooper 4-50), FLOW Radclife 251-5 (Tijorn Pope 71, Gidron Pope 57, Shamon Hooper 51).

In the First Division 50 0vers Championship, Smashers beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) by 56 runs at the Buccament Playing Field.

The scores: Smashers 245 off 28.5 overs (Ronald Scott 94, Gosnel Cupid 4-41), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (1) 189 off 37.1 overs (Gosnel Cupid 53 not out, Winston Samuel 32, Javid Harry 4-30, Kesworth Lewis 3-34).

Strike Eagles won from French Verandah St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College by 9 runs at the Stubbs Playing Field.

The scores: Strike Eagles 125 off 25.5overs (Keroy Roberts 43, Kevin Peters 31, Jerden Jacobs 5-15, Azar Williams 5-31), French Verandah St Vinicent and the Grenadines Community College 116 off 21.1 overs (Derron Matthews 42, Kenroy Roberts 4-10, Chris Humphrey 3-38).

At Arnos Vale (2) Playing Field, Coreas Distribution Belfongo defeated Victors (2) by 81 runs.

The scores: Coreas Distribution Belfongo 233 off 31.4 overs (Andre Hunte 68 not out, Vincent Cupid 38, Kishore Shallow 5-83), Victors (2) 152 off 26.4 overs (Marcus Mc Coy 35, Andre Hunte 5-40).







