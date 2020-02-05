SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

The Medical Schools Combined continued their unbeaten run, in the QuickCash St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship by beating the Division of Arts Sciences and General Studies 44-21 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday afternoon.

Shazaad Khan had 14 points for Medical Schools Combined, while Maxie Dublin, with 13 points, was the leading scorer for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies.

There were also wins for the Division of Technical and Vocational Studies and BlueChip Basketball Academy.



The Division of Technical and Vocational Studies recovered after trailing in the first three quarters to defeat the Division of Teacher Education 42-39. Amenzia Jacobs (14 points) and Desron Johnny (13 points) led the scoring for the Division of Technical and Vocational Studies. Myanje Walker registered 18 points, for the Division of Teacher Education.

The match of the afternoon was between BlueChip Basketball Academy and defending champions, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club. The lead changed between the two teams at the end of each quarter and was only decided in the last minute when BlueChip Academy clinched a 39-38 win.

Reon Ollivierre scored 14 points for the BlueChip Basketball Academy. Marques Thomas converted 14 points also for the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.

The Championship will continue on Friday afternoon.







