SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION

Parkside Rollers have emerged Champions of the 2019/2020 National 2nd Division Football Championship after finishing the 12-team Competition on 27 points from 11 matches with 8 wins and 3 draws.

Richmond Hill were 2nd on 25 points from 11 matches, 8 of which they won, drew 1 and lost 2.

In third place were Strike Force. They earned 22 points from 11 matches with 6 wins, 4 draws and a loss.

By virtue of their placings, Parkside Rollers and Richmond Hill have gained promotion to the 2020/2021 1st Division Championship.







