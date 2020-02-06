WINDWARDS WOMEN’S CRICKET

St Lucia Women defeated St Vincent and the Grenadines Women by 15 runs, in the Windward Islands Women’s 50-Overs Cricket Championship at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Tuesday. The Vincentian Women retained the Title by gaining one bonus point more than St Lucia Women in the Championship.

St Lucia Women won the toss, batted first and made 186-6 off 50 overs. Qiana Joseph (62) and Malika Edward (52) were top scorers.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women replied with 171 off 41.1 overs. Cordel Jack led the scoring with 35 and Japhina Joseph made 32.

Yesterday, St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Grenada by 28 runs in their last match of the Championship. The scores: St Vincent and the Grenadines 117-4 off 20 overs, Grenada 89-8 off 20 overs.







