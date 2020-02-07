DR. J. P. EUSTACE/I.H.S CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sixty Events will be contested in the Joint Dr. J. P. Eustace Secondary School/Intermediate High School Day/Night Athletics Championships at Victoria Park in Kingstown at 1:00 this afternoon.

The top athletes from both schools will compete in the 100 metres, 200 metres, 400 metres and the Relays in the Boys and Girls Categories.

In the Dr. J. P Eustace Memorial Secondary School Championship, Past Students House will be defending their title. They go into today’s Championships in second position in Points Standings on 304 points, below Staff House (363), Directors House (277 points) and Eustace House (264 points).

Richards House, on 254 points are ahead in Points Standings in Intermediate High School Championship, and are followed by Defending Champions Eustace House and Robertson House, each on 195 points, and Sylvester House (115 points).

It’s the third year that Dr. J. P. Eustace Memorial Secondary School and Intermediate High School are holding Joint Athletics Championships.







