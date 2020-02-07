Team Athletics SVG’s 2020 Relay Classics will take place tomorrow morning at the Sion Hill Playing Field at 9:30.

There will be competition in the Under-9s 4 x 50 metres and 4 x 80 metres relays; the Under-11s 4 x 100 metres and 4 x 50 metres relays; the Under-13s 4 x 100, 4 x 150 metres relays, and the Medley relays comprising two 100 metres legs, a 200 metres leg and a 300 metres leg; the Under-15s a 4 x 100 metres, a 4 x 200 metres, and a medley relay of a 100 metres, a 200 metres, a 300 metres and a 400 metres; the Under-17s, the Under-20s; the 20 and over Relays, and Open Relays.







