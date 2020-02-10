RICHLAND PARK NETBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Yesterday, in the Richland Park Netball Championship, Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls defeated KE-BEZ Vultures 57-51 and BA Strikers won from V-SPORT Youths 30-25 at the Richland Park Government School Hard Court.

On Saturday, KE-BEZ Vultures outplayed 3Js Valley Strikers 49-11, and defending champions, High Park United dominated BA Strikers 59-15.

On Thursday afternoon, Caesars Realty Dynamic Girls will meet Teachers Co-operative Credit Union Star Girls at 5:30, also at the Richland Park Government School Hard Court.







