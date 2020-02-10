SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL RESULTS

Three dominant performances were the order of the day, when the fourth round of matches in the Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship were completed recently at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club humbled the Division of Teacher Education 44-23. Vivian Smart sunk 16 points for Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police youth club, while Ethan Durrant scored 11 points for the Division of Teacher Education.

The Medical Schools Combined eased past the Division of Technical and Vocational Studies 50-12. Shahaad Khan led the way with 17 points for the Medical Schools Combined.



In match three, the Blue Chip Basketball Academy brushed aside the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies 66-19.

Jermaine John bucketed 26 points while Jaheim Campbell put down 14 points for the Blue Chip Basketball Academy. Maxie Dublin scored 13 points for the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies. The fifth round of matches will be played tomorrow.







