SVG SQUASH ASSN. AGM RESULTS

Kevin Hannaway has been re-elected President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Squash Association at its recent Annual General Meeting at the National Squash Centre, at Paul’s Avenue in Kingstown.

The other members of the new Executive are Jules Snagg (Vice President), Cindy Walcott (Secretary), Dr Sherian Slater, (Treasurer), Janine Doyle, (Assistant Secretary/Treasurer), Jason Doyle (Public Relations Officer), Jada Ross (Junior Representative).

Committee Members are Amber Glasgow, Rochelle Williams, Mikal Quashie, and A-ZANDER Gaymes.

The New Executive will serve for the term 2020/2021.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related