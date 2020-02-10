THOMAS SAUNDERS SEC SCHOOL SPORTS RESULTS

St Hill House (GREEN) with 1295 points dethroned Saunders House (RED) to win the Thomas Saunders Secondary School 15th Annual 2-Day Athletics Championships at Victoria Park recently.

Saunders House (RED) who won the Championships for the last five years had to settle for second with 1163 points, third Webb House (YELLOW) 1089 points, and Jones House (BLUE) fourth with 760 points.



JUNIORS:

Girls – Shaquania James (y) 34 pts

Boys – Teckoy Sutherland (y) 49 pts

INTERMEDIATES:

Girls – Trish Henson (R) 39 pts

Boys – Raphie Dickson (Y) 54 pts

SENIORS

Girls – Zamesha Myle (g) 69 pts

Boys – Zimri Stephenson (R) 48 pts

Male Champion of the meet – Raphie Dickson 54 pts

Female Champion of the meet – Zamesha Myle 69 pts

Champion House :

Thirty-six Events were contested over the 2 days, with heats in the morning and finals in the afternoon in the 100-metres, 200-metres, and 400-metres respectively.

Eleven records were broken, five before sports day and 6 on sports day. 4 field events, 1 Road Relay Record (female division) and 5 Track events. The 2019 champion house defending was Saunders house (R) for 5 years.







