BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Hard Hitters, Nice Radio Clinchers, and Sion Hill Tallawahs advanced to the semi-finals of the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship following quarter-final victories at the Biabou Playing Field, last weekend.

Hard Hitters gained a 5-wicket win over Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys.

The scores: Gairy’s Construction Simple Boys 105 for 9 off 20-overs; (Stein Joseph 32, Mikele Mapp 21; Dillon Douglas 3 for 13, Kerwin Williams 2 for 31), Hard Hitters 109 for 5 off 16.2-overs; (Dillon Douglas 56, Erwin Williams 12; Travis Cumberbatch 3 for 34).

Nice Radio Clinchers beat the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force by 80 runs.

The scores: Nice Radio Clinchers 171 for 8 off 20-overs; (Roger Glasgow 48, O’Keiph Andrews 38, Romano Pierre 34; Renford Jack 2 for 21, Dominic Ellis 2 for 50), the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 91 off 15.4-overs; (Saleem George 25, Winston Samuel 23; Danroy Fergue 3 for 6, Donaldson Harry 3 for 12, Romano Pierre 2 for 25).



Sion Hill Tallawahs defeated Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 16 runs.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 142 for 9 off 20-overs; (Omarie Sutherland 29, Shem La Borde 29, Marlon Baptiste 19; Kelique Samuel 2 for 14, Othneil Lewis 2 for 25, Kelly Murray 2 for 28, Newborn Joseph 2 for 58), Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars 126 for 9 off 20-overs; (Othneil Lewis 66, Lenroy Danzell 12; Mashroy Baptiste 3 for 32, Marlon Baptiste 2 for 13, Omarie Sutherland 2 for 15, Shamic Roberts 2 for 24).

The last quarter-final will be between Owia Young Strikers and Bruce Law Chambers Smashers.







