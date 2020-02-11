SVG CYCLING UNION 1ST RACE FOR 2020

Zefal Bailey and Peter Durrant started the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cycling Union’s first Road Race of the 2020 programme with wins last Sunday.

Bailey took 1 hour, 24 minutes, 48 seconds to win the 26-mile, Category 1 Race from Kingstown to Bridgetown and back to the Sion Hill inter-section.

Albert Quammie was second in 1 hour, 27 minutes, 28 seconds, with Lucky Antrobus third in 1 hour, 29 minutes, 25 seconds.

The Category 2 race, a 17-mile event from Kingstown to Diamond and back to Sion Hill was won by Peter Durrant in 1 hour, 15 minutes, 30 seconds.

Antonio Richardson was second in 1 hour, 20 minutes, 59 seconds, with Carlos Rivas third in 1 hour, 28 minutes, 41 seconds. Debutant, Rivas Young clocked 1 hour, 42 minutes, 35 seconds to finish 4th.







