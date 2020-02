The Regional 1st Class Cricket Championship 4-Day match between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ended in a draw at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica yesterday, the 4th and final day.

The final scores: Trinidad and Tobago Red Force 374, the Windward Islands Volcanoes 293 for 8.







