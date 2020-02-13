GHS & GRAMMAR SCHOOL ATHLETICS RESULTS

In the Girls High School Athletics Championships, only three points separated Grimble House from Headmistress House at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex yesterday, and the Title was only decided in the Final event of the day, as Grimble House took the Title with 1,092 points to Headmistress House’s 1,089 points.

Moffett House was third with 1,045 points and Staff House finished fourth on 939 points.

In the General Employees Co-operative Credit Union (GECCU) joint Track and Field Championships with the St. Vincent Grammar School, Crick House earned 1,184 points to win the Title. Reeves House, 1,101 points were second, Lopey House third with 1,043 points, and Millar House fourth on 988 points.

Kiana Bailey of Headmistress House collected 30 points to be Junior Champion of the Girls High School. Aaliyah Frederick of Moffet House with a tally of 41 points was the Senior Champion, while Marika Baptiste of Headmistress House was Intermediate Champion and Victrix Ludorium after her tally of 43 points.

In the St Vincent Grammar School Championships, Israel Cumberbatch of Reeves House totaled 42 points to take the Junior Champion Title. Nellie Ambritton set a new record in the 800-metres yesterday, and broke his own 1500-metres record which he set during Heats to become Intermediate Champion with 54 points.

The Senior Champion was Verrol Sam who earned 74 points and with that also emerged Victor Ludorium. He also broke the Senior High Jump record a couple days before Sports Day. The attention now shifts to preparation for the National Lotteries Authority Inter Secondary Schools Athletics Championship as both Schools will be looking to dominate.







