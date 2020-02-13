WINDIES BEAT PAKISTAN-WOMEN’S T20 WARMUP

The West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by 19 runs in the third and final unofficial practice Twenty/20 Cricket match in Australia yesterday, thereby winning the three-match series 2-nil. The second match of the series was cancelled because of rain.

The scores: West Indies Women 122 for 7 off 20-overs; (Lee Ann Kirby 32 runs Hayley Matthew 27; Aliyah Riaz 3 for 23).

Pakistan Women 103 off 19.3-overs; (Captain, Bisma Maroof 51 not out; Anisa Mohammed 3 for 12, Shakera Selman 2 for 11).

The West Indies Women will now move to their pre-World Cup base in Brisbane where they will play Australia on 15th February and India on 18th February in the official ICC warm-up matches before their first group game on 22nd February against Thailand at the WACA Ground in Perth, Western Australia.







