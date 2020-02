The number of teams in the Top Belair Progressive Organisation (TBPO) 9-a-side Football Championship has moved from 16 in 2019 to 20 this year.

The Championship which will open at the Dauphine Playing on Sunday afternoon, will be played in two Groups of 10 teams each.

Sunday afternoon’s Opening Ceremony at 3:00, will include the traditional Parade of Teams, Addresses by Government and Football Officials, and an opening match between Catalans and newcomers, Slick WA-KAN-DA.







