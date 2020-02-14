SVG COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL FINALS

The curtains will come down on this year’s Quick Cash Corporation St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Invitational Basketball Championship, this afternoon at the Vale Sports Complex.

At 2:30, the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Youth Club will face the Division of Technical and Vocational in the third place play-off after which the Final will be played between the Medical Schools Combined and Blue Chip Basketball Academy at 3:30, followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







