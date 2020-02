This year’s Quick Cash Co-operative St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Volleyball Championship will be held from 26th February to 13th March at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Five teams will be competing for honours – the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 1, the Division of Technical and Vocational Education, the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Year 2, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Youth Club.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related