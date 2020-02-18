BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Owia Young Strikers beat Bruce Law Chambers Smashers by 82 runs, in the last quarter-final of the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field, on Saturday.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 148 for 3 off 20-overs; (Zaniel Baptiste 68, Hyron Shallow 48; Renrick Peters 2 for 25).

Bruce Law Chambers Smashers 66 off 12.1-overs; (Cleyroy Hoyte 4 for 27, Daverson Lavia 3 for 16, Kurtlan Lavia 2 for 10).

In the 1st semi-final on Sunday, Hard Hitters defeated Sion Hill Tallawahs 30 runs.

The scores: Hard Hitters 109 for 9 off 20-overs; (Erwin Williams 53; Omarie Sutherland 2 for 20, Shamic Roberts 2 for 21), Sion Hill Tallawahs 79 off 16.4-overs; (Trevin Baptiste 3 for 19, Antonio Barker 2 for 4, Kerwin Williams 2 for 7, Erwin Williams 2 for 23).

The second semi-final will be between Nice Radio Clinchers and Hard Hitters, which will be played on Saturday afternoon at 2:45 at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related