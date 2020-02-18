SVG TABLE TENNIS ASSESSMENT TOURNEY

Damion Dublin won the St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association’s second Monthly Assessment Championship at the West St George Secondary School at Belair, last Saturday. He gained an 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 victory over Akeil De Roche in the final.

Dublin had earlier beaten Michel Creese 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 in one semi-final. In the other, De Roche defeated Andre Mitchell 12-10, 7-10, 11-6, 11-5.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has selected a seven-man squad for trials in preparation for the Martinique Invitational Championships in April.

The squad is Damion Dublin, Akeil De Roche, Caleb Howard, Michel Creese, Mirac Creese, Joshua Joseph and Mikel Hazelwood.

The trails will take place on 7th March at the West St George Secondary School.







