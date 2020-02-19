SVG 1ST CONCACAF UNDER-20 FOOTBALL MATCH

Guadeloupe and Curacao had impressive opening matches in Group “C” of the 2020 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Football Championship Qualifying, at the Willestad, Curacao yesterday.

Guadeloupe gained a 6-nil win over Belize in Group “C”, and Curacao defeated St Martin 5-nil also in Group “C”.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will play their second match of the Championship this evening against Nicaragua in Group “A” in Nicaragua.

The Young Vincentian footballers were beaten 3-nil by Guyana in their opening match, last Sunday.

This evening’s other matches will be Grenada against Dominica and the Dominican Republic versus Anguilla in Group “B” in the Dominican Republic; Bermuda against Barbados and Puerto Rico versus the Cayman Islands in Group “D” in Bermuda; and the U.S Virgin Islands up against Montserrat in Group “A” in Nicaragua.







