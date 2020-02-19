SVG NETBALL ASSOCIATION AGM RESULTS

Doris McIntosh has been re-elected as President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association at its Annual General Meeting at the Thomas Saunders Secondary School, last night.

McIntosh beat former 1st Vice-President, Natasha Stapleton 23-10 to the Presidency, while Richardson also beat Stapleton 18-14 to the 1st Vice-President position.

The other members of the Executive are: 2nd Vice-President, Sharlene Wyllie; Secretary, Sylma Millington unopposed; Treasurer, Jacintha Ballantyne unopposed; PRO, Juovanie Roberts unopposed, and Cheryl Alexander was elected as Games Secretary, defeating Thelma Foster 18 votes to 14.

Committee Members are: Pearlina Thomas and O’Neil Cockburn.

The Meeting also received and adopt the Minutes of the last Annual General Meeting held on 15th March, 2018; Review Matters Arising; received and adopt the Association’s Annual Report for 2019; received and adopt the Association’s Audited Financial Statements for 2019.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related