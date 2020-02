Nice Radio Clinchers and Hard Hitters will clash in the 2nd semi-final of the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship at the Biabou Playing Field tomorrow afternoon at 2:45.

The winner of that match will meet Owia Young Strikers in the Final on Sunday to be followed by the Presentation Ceremony.







