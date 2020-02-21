ST JOSEPH’S CONVENT & ST MARTIN’S SPORTS

The St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown and the St Martin’s Secondary School will held their 41st joint Annual Athletics Championships this morning at 9:00, at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

In the Rubis St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Secondary School Championships, St Vincent House (RED) with 486 points head the standings, to be followed by Our Lady’s House (BLUE) in second position on 448 points.

Last year’s Champions, St Joseph House (GREEN) with 428 points are third, and fourth are Blessed Ann-Marie House (YELLOW) with 353 points).

30 Events were scheduled for the Rubis St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Secondary School Championships.

Justin House (GREEN) with 444 points head the standings in the St Martin’s Secondary School Championship, second is Tim Daisy House (YELLOW) with 470 points, Brother Roberts House (BLUE) with 398 points is third, and Verbeke House (RED) fourth with 342 points.

30 Events as well were scheduled for St Martin’s Secondary School Championship. Tim Daisy House is the defending champions.







