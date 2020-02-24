BIABOU T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET RESULTS

Owia Young Strikers are the champions of the Biabou Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship following a 61-run victory over Hard Hitters under the Duckworth/Lewis Method at the Biabou Playing Field, yesterday. The match was reduced to 18-overs because of a late start.

The scores: Owia Young Strikers 103 off 18-overs; (Rohan Lavia 35, Kurtlan Lavia 16; Shawn Williams 3 for 21, Erwin Williams 2 for 11, Antonio Barker 2 for 15, Kerwin Williams 2 for 16).

Hard Hitters were 42 for off 10.5-overs when rain ended play; (Antonio Barker 14; Clifroy Hoyte 2 for 14, Daverson Lavia 2 for 15.

Earlier on Sunday, Sion Hill Tallawahs beat Nice Radio Clinchers by 33 to clinch the third place.

The scores: Sion Hill Tallawahs 173 for 9 off 20-overs; (Omarie Sutherland 52, Shemic Roberts 35, Denson Hoyte 25; Roland John 5 for 35, O’Keiph Andrews 2 for 28).

Nice Radio Clinchers batted with 8 players reached 70 for 6 off 9.5-overs; (Roland John 43; Marlon Baptiste 2 for 7, Shemic Roberts 2 for 13, Dwayne Baptiste 2 for 23).







