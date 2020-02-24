ST JOSEPH’S CONVENT & ST MARTIN’S SPORTS

Our Lady’s House won the2020 champions of the St Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Athletics Championships, and Justin House are Athletics Champions of the St Martin’s Secondary School as the schools held their 41st Joint Championships at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, last Friday.

Our Lady’s House with 830 points dethroned last year’s Champions, St Joseph’s House to win the title. Second was St Vincent House with 790 points, third St Joseph House (769 points), and Blessed Ann-Marie House fourth with (562 points).

STEADY-SHA Peniston of Our Lady’s House emerged Junior Champion with 28 points. Intermediate Champion was Gail-Ann John of Our-Lady’s House with 48 points, and Fay-Ann John of St Joseph House with 42 points were Senior champion and Gail-Ann John of Our Lady’s House with 48 points was the Victrix Ludorium.

Justin House with 858 points clinched the St Martin’s Secondary School Championships. Second was last year’s winners, Tim Daisy House with 854 points. VER-BEKE House with 806 points third, and fourth, Brother Roberts House with 715 points.

John King of VER-BEKE House with 32 points won the Junior Athlete Title. The Intermediate champion was Kyle Lawrence of Justin House with 24 points, and Arthur Bess also of Justin House was the Senior champ with 35 points. He was also the Victor Ludorium.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related