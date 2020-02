MR BRENDON CALVERT BROWNE of Cane Garden died on Monday February 17th at the age of 67. The funeral takes place on Tuesday March 3rd at the St John’s Roman Catholic Church, Mesopotamia. The Viewing and Tributes begin at 1:00pm. The Service begins at 2:00pm. Burial will be at the Dumbarton Cemetery.







