MR FRED CALVERT OLLIVIERRE better known as FRED MYERS and GAM-PA of Campden Park formerly of DuBois died on Monday February 17th at the age of 91. The funeral takes place on Sunday March 1st at the Questelles Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery. Transportation will be provided by the following vans: – H4688 will be from Vermont and DuBois; H9401 from Lower Questelles and Campden Park and HU385 “Static” from Kingstown.







