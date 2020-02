WI LOST TO PAKISTAN-ICC WOMEN WORLD CUP

West Indies Women lost their second match in Group “B” of the ICC Women’s Twenty/20 World Cup losing by 8 wickets with 10 balls to spare against Pakistan Women at Canberra, Australia today.

The scores: West Indies Women 124 for 7 off 20-overs; (captain, Stafanie Taylor 43, wicket-keeper/batter, Shemaine Campbell 43; Nida Dar 2 for 30, Aimen Anwer 2 for 32).

Pakistan Women 127 for 2 off 18.2-overs; (captain, Bismah Maroof 38 not out, Javeria Khan 35, MU-NEE-BA Ali 25; Stafanie Taylor 1 for 20, Afy Fletcher 1 for 21).

West Indies Women’s next match will be against England Women on Sunday at Sydney.

Meanwhile, in an earlier Group “B” match, England Women beat Thailand Women by 98 runs also at Canberra.

The scores: England Women 176 for 2 off 20-overs, Thailand Women 78 for 7 off 20-overs.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related