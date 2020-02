MR BERNARD SOLEYN of Sion Hill and Rivulet died on Wednesday February 19th at the age of 58. He was Former employee at the Fisheries Department, J.P. Eustace Secondary School and the St. Vincent Coast Guard and Instructor at the St. Vincent Red Cross Association. The funeral takes place on Thursday March 5th at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the cathedral from 2:00 pm. The service begins at 3:00 pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

