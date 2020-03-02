TBPO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Defending champions, Catalans beat Brotherhood FC 3-2 in Group “B” of the Coreas Distribution/COMSPORT/XTREME FM Top Belair Progressive Organisation 9-a-side Football Championship at the Dauphine Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

In an earlier Group “B” match, Cole Trucking Sunset Strikers had a 1-nil victory over Young Gunners.

On Saturday, Sylvester’s Engineering Dream FC outplayed Sentry Insurance FC Champions 5-nil in Group “A”, while Curtis King Conquering Lions and Mackerson XXX Older Boys played to a three all draw in Group “B”.

This afternoon at 4:30, COMPSORT Larva will meet Hackers in Group “A” also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







