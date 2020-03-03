NATIONAL NETBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS OPENING

This year’s National Netball Championships will get underway Sunday afternoon, with the official opening Ceremony at 4:00, at the Kingstown Netball Centre.

Participating teams will assemble at 3:00, at the main entrance to the Victoria Park and proceed to the Kingstown Netball Centre with music by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band.

Patrons will hear addresses from the Minister of Sports, Cecil Mc Kie; the President of the Netball Association, Doris McIntosh and the Sponsors of the Tournament.

There will also be a March Pass of teams, with prizes awarded for the top three Best Dressed teams on parade, as well as for the three Best Banners.

The Senior National team will play against a team from Tobago following the March Pass of teams.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related