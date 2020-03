In Group “B” of the National Lotteries Authority SVG Masters Football Championship, Beachfront North Leeward Masters will meet COMPUTEC VINCY Masters at 6:00, this evening at Victoria Park.

At 7:00, Barrouallie Masters will clash with National Properties Third World Richmond Hill Masters also in Group “B”, then at 8:00, Largo Height Masters will tackle Layou Masters in Group “A”.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related