The St Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has placed Table Tennis equipment at the Argyle International Airport and at the Spencer Table Tennis Academy as part of its Table Tennis Development Programme.

A Table Tennis Board, four table tennis rackets and 72 table tennis balls have been handed over to the Argyle International Airport for use by its members of staff.

The Spencer Table Tennis Academy received a Table Tennis Board.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related