SECONDARY SCHOOLS BASKETBALL RESULTS

Union Island Secondary School dominated Bishops College Kingstown winning 76-17 in the Secondary Schools Basketball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex, yesterday afternoon.

Seon Alexander with 29 points, led the scoring for Union Island Secondary School. Michael Smith scored 11 points to top score for Bishop’s College Kingstown.

The Championship will continue tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex where Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors will meet Bequia Community High School in both the Boys and Girls Divisions.







