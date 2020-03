DESCO FC defeated Union Combined 3-1 in Group “A” of the Hairoun Biabou nine-a-side Football League at the Biabou Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Christie Ballantyne, Kelrick Nanton, and Emi Balcombe netted a goal each for DESCO FC, while the goal for Union Combined was scored by Steve Warren.

This afternoon at 4:30, Greggs FC will take on Richland Park Pride and Joy in Group “A” also at the Biabou Playing Field.







