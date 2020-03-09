BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in a Group “A” encounter of the Hairoun Biabou nine-a-side Football League, 1998 Hillside Rollers and Bonhamme Ghetto Stars played to a two all draw at the Biabou Playing Field.

Lynden Simon and Xavian Delpesche netted a goal each for 1998 Hillside Rollers, while the goals for Bonhamme Ghetto Stars were scored by Akeem Benjamin and Jalen Miller.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Diamond Youths will tackle Mozambique Boyz in another Group “A” showdown at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related