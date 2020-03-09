COMMUNITY COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL RESULTS

Both teams from the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies had to come from behind to secure their winnings last Friday, in second round matches of the Quick Cash Corporation SVG Community College Invitational Volleyball Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

The Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team (1) came from one set down to defeat the Division of Technical and Vocational Education three sets to one; 25-27, 25-10, 25-17, 25-21.

The second match-up, produced the competition’s first five setter, as the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies Team (2) came from two set down to edge the Medical Schools Combined three sets to two.

The Medical Schools Combined took the first two sets 25-11, 25-23, before the defending champions hit back to win the last three sets 25-23, 25-17, 15-7.

Round (2) will be completed on Wednesday with the four remaining matches.







