The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will collaborate with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, to host an Information Sharing Forum here today, to discuss COVID-19.

The session will focus on the mode of transmission, the implications for the business sector and the country’s response.

The forum was facilitated by Technical experts from the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment.

The session took place at the French’s House, from ten this morning.







