DOCUMENTING VINCENTIAN HISTORY

Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie said the Government has embarked on an extensive program of activities to capture and document the rich history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made the disclosure, during a ceremony hosted by the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Trust on Friday, to recognize Local Historian, Morrison Baisden for his efforts in capturing and sharing the history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from 1969 to 2020.

Minister Mckie said the nation’s rich history must be documented so that present and future generations can proud of their identity.

Minister Mckie said enough of the nation’s history has not been captured in the past and they will be working with people like Mr. Morrisson Baisden who have the true knowledge, to Document the nation’s history.

Minister Mckie said the Government has contracted four local historians who will be working assiduously to capture and document the true history of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Mckie said this is expected to be done in two publications and expect these documents to become an integral part of the nation’s thrust to promote what is truly Vincentian.

He said when the information gathered will also be used to promote the country.







