PEMBROKE VEHICLE ACCIDENT

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a motor vehicle accident which occurred along the Nelson Mandela Highway (Pembroke Public Road) adjacent to the CK. Greaves Supermarket about 5:05 p.m. on 07.03.2020.

The accident involved motor vehicle H2592, a white Toyota van owned and driven by Ricky Combs of Barrouallie and m/v H9839, a white Nissan Urvan, owned by Omar Russel of Kingstown and driven by Rashorn Cummings of Walvarou.

According to investigations, while traveling from Kingstown to Chateaubelair, the driver of m/v H-9839 allegedly lost control of the vehicle and ran into the back of m/v H2592 which at the time of the collision was on route to Barrouallie, but was at a standstill along the Pembroke Public Road.

Passengers onboard both vehicles sustained multiple injuries. Miss Margaret Smith of Layou who was onboard m/v H9839 was pinned in the front passenger seat of the vehicle as a result of the impact.

All of injured passengers were rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention and are reported to be in stable condition.

Investigation into this accident is ongoing.







