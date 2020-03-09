STEVENSON WOMEN LIFT EACH OTHER

Today is being celebrated as International Women’s Day under the theme “I am Generation Equality – Realizing Women’s Right”

And, to observe the day, the Gender Affairs Division hosted an Evening of Excellence event on Friday night, to recognize outstanding Women in the Vincentian Society

In his address at the event, Minister of Gender Affairs, Frederick Stevenson challenged Vincentian Women to support and empower each other in their quest to achieve success.

He said when Women are empowered, there are likely to be fewer cases of domestic abuse.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related