TBPO FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

In the Coreas Distribution/COMSPORT/Extreme FM Top Belair Progressive Organisation 9-A-Side Football Championship, Roma FC and Sylvester Engineering Dream FC won matches at the Dauphine Playing Field, yesterday afternoon.

Roma FC defeated Hackers 4-1, and Sylvester Engineering Dream FC beat Crown Construction Warriors 3-1.

On Saturday, Catalans dominated their match against Curtis King Conquering Lions winning 7-3, and Young Gunners outplayed Mackeson XXX Older Boys 5-1.

At 4:30 this afternoon, COMSPORT Larva will meet Sentry Insurance FC Champions also at the Dauphine Playing Field.







