TEAM ATHLETICS SVG LATEST NEWS

Five other Vincentian athletes have qualified for this year’s CARITFA Games in Bermuda from 10th to 13th April, and have joined Ulanda Lewis to compete at the Games, after recording improved performances at the Trinidad and Tobago CARIFTA Games Trials on the weekend.

Kyle Lawrence ran the Under-17 Boys 100-metres in a personal best time of 10.81 seconds, Amal Glasgow completed the Under-17 Boys 400-metres in 49.19 seconds, Nellie Ambriton finished the Under-17 Boys 800-metres in 1 minute, 59.92 seconds, while Ashanti Richards had a time of 5 minutes, 01 seconds in the Under-17 Girls 1500-metres, and Odiesha John-Nanton did the Under-20 Girls 400-metres Hurdles in 1 minute, 04.29 seconds.

2019 bronze medalist, Ulanda Lewis, who had previously qualified for the Under-17 Girls 100-metres, lowered her time with a personal best of 11.81 in the event, and also made the qualifying standard in the 200-metres by running the event in 24.21 seconds.







