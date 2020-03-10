CORONAVIRUS MEDIA SESSION

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will host an Interactive Media Session today to discuss COVID-19.

The Ministry said the role of the media in the information sharing process is critical, and a coordinated and collaborative approach to disseminating factual information to the public is essential to securing the health and well-being of all Vincentians.

The session is targeting all Editors and Media Practitioners and will be facilitated by the Medical Officer of Health, Epidemiologist, Chief Laboratory Technologist, Infection Control Specialist and the National Health Emergency Disaster Coordinator.

This event will take place at the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment Conference Room, from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.







