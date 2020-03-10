CWSA DROUGHT CONDITIONS

The Central Water and Sewerage Authority (CWSA) has activated its Dry Weather Emergency Response Plans, as St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be affected by drought conditions.

The CWSA said the drought conditions have resulted in a significant reduction in river flows at the majority of its major water sources.

It said the Montreal system is the worst affected where river flows are now below 50 percent.

The CWSA said its Dry Weather Emergency Response Plan includes:

(a) closely monitoring inflows to its systems and storage tanks

(b) seeking the assistance of the general public in reporting leaks and practicing conservation

(c) prohibiting the use of hoses to wet lawns and plants

(d) directing the general public to listen to local radio stations and the CWSA Facebook page to be updated on any planned disruptions in service.

The CWSA said leaks can also be reported at the CWSA emergency line at 4571445 and on the CWSA Facebook page.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related